Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another hot and dry day ahead

By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Conditions are set to remain nice for today until we hit the evening hours when a weak cold front is expected to move through. This may bring severe weather outside of the ArkLaTex and leave areas north of I-30 with some scattered showers that last into Wednesday morning. Another front looks to sweep through from the north later this week bring scattered showers that extend as far as I-20.

Today’s weather will remain similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Some places could hit the mid 90′s before the front arrives. Once it arrives, temperatures won’t be affected much or at all, but it will bring back the humidity to the region that will most likely last throughout the weekend.

There is a chance that another front will move through Wednesday afternoon bringing more scattered showers that will stay active until it reaches I-20, then it will dissipate. Thursday holds another slight chance for rain before we have a stronger cold front moving through on Sunday and hopefully that will bring some more beneficial rainfall to our region because our drought conditions are getting pretty serious.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

