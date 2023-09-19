3 new members added to Shreveport’s Citizen Capital Improvements Committee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three additional members have now joined the Citizen Capital Improvements Committee in Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced the three new members. They are Mella Brown, Darrin Dixon, and Cedric Choyce.

In the past few weeks, the committee has held public meetings to get input on possible bond issues. Members of the committee are asked to submit proposed projects based on the needs of their communities.

VIDEO: Shreveport bond proposal committee takes up streets and drainage ideas

The next committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Government Plaza. The Shreveport City Council will make the final decision on whether or not to call a bond election in 2024 and which propositions will be included.

