Warm & dry pattern continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off cool & refreshing across the ArkLaTex on this Monday morning! In fact, some of you might need the light jacket with wake up temperatures in the 50s for some! With plenty of sunshine expected today along with a dry airmass in place, readings will climb quickly with most of us ending up in the low to mid 90s later this afternoon.

It’s more of the same for Tuesday with warm and dry conditions expected across the entire region. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 90s and humidity will stay low making it feel comfortable.

By midweek, storm chances will start to ramp up to our northwest across Oklahoma and Texas and a few of these storms will try and move into far northwest portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly McCurtain county. Otherwise, the vast majority of the region stays warm and dry.

Same deal for Thursday and Friday. Warm and dry for most with just a very small storm chance for northwest portions of the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger cold front will approach from the west with storm chances increasing areawide Saturday night into Sunday morning. This system will bring the potential of some stronger storms so we’ll be watching closely over the next few days as we get closer.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.