Shreveport Regional Airport begins work to update lighting system on primary runway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Construction has started at Shreveport Regional Airport to modernize the main runway’s lighting system.

The project involves replacing the existing lighting with new modern LED lighting, which will use less energy and make the runway more visible at night and in poor weather conditions.

In order to finish these upgrades, the primary runway will be closed for about 60 days (excluding weekends). The construction is not expected to impact any scheduled flights.

“We are always working to improve safety and modernize infrastructure at the airport; the lighting project certainly does that. We look forward to the project being completed later this fall,” said Larry Blackwell Jr., director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) are funding the $2.7 million project.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.