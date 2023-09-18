Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to stage first live show in 6 years in Bossier City

“We couldn’t think of a better place ... to bring it to audiences for the very first time”
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will premiere its live show in Bossier City.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will premiere its live show in Bossier City.(ksla)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are back. And their very first show will be staged in Bossier City!

“We’re excited to premiere in Bossier City in Louisiana,” said Jan Damm, show guide for the Ringling Bros. “And we couldn’t think of a better place to bring our show to life, to bring it to audiences for the very first time.”

It’s been six years since Ringling Bros.’ last performance in front of a live audience. Now the first place the Ringling Live Show is stopping is Bossier City.

“I am so excited to welcome them in, to share Ringling with them and to have the Bossier City audience be our very first audience,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment Studios.

Coming up @ 6, KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes takes us behind the scenes of The Greatest Show on Earth to give us a peek at what to expect Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

