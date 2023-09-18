Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey to stage first live show in 6 years in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are back. And their very first show will be staged in Bossier City!

“We’re excited to premiere in Bossier City in Louisiana,” said Jan Damm, show guide for the Ringling Bros. “And we couldn’t think of a better place to bring our show to life, to bring it to audiences for the very first time.”

It’s been six years since Ringling Bros.’ last performance in front of a live audience. Now the first place the Ringling Live Show is stopping is Bossier City.

“I am so excited to welcome them in, to share Ringling with them and to have the Bossier City audience be our very first audience,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment Studios.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Brookshire Grocery Arena.

