Once Upon a Room aims to enrich lives of hospitalized children, and you can help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The mission is to enrich the lives of hospitalized children, teens and infants who are fighting serious illnesses and long-term acute trauma.

The nonprofit Once Upon a Room helps create a more comfortable setting for young people who are in the hospital. These room makeovers help promote happiness and healing.

On Monday, Sept. 18, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by Alex Hobson, director of the Shreveport chapter of Once Upon a Room. She talked about how the organization is making a difference in the ArkLaTex and how you can support the group’s mission. She also talked about how someone can request their child’s room be decorated, how the process works and what themes are available.

The organization will host a charity golf tournament Oct. 9 to raise money for the cause.

Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit organization that decorates the hospital rooms of children who have extended stays. (Once Upon a Room)

Click here to donate to Once Upon a Room. To register, call 807-703-8499 or send email to alex@onceuponaroom.org.

