Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Once Upon a Room aims to enrich lives of hospitalized children, and you can help

Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit that decorates the hospital rooms of children who have extended...
Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit that decorates the hospital rooms of children who have extended stays.(Once Upon a Room)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The mission is to enrich the lives of hospitalized children, teens and infants who are fighting serious illnesses and long-term acute trauma.

The nonprofit Once Upon a Room helps create a more comfortable setting for young people who are in the hospital. These room makeovers help promote happiness and healing.

Caption

On Monday, Sept. 18, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by Alex Hobson, director of the Shreveport chapter of Once Upon a Room. She talked about how the organization is making a difference in the ArkLaTex and how you can support the group’s mission. She also talked about how someone can request their child’s room be decorated, how the process works and what themes are available.

The organization will host a charity golf tournament Oct. 9 to raise money for the cause.

Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit organization that decorates the hospital rooms of children who...
Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit organization that decorates the hospital rooms of children who have extended stays.(Once Upon a Room)

Click here to donate to Once Upon a Room. To register, call 807-703-8499 or send email to alex@onceuponaroom.org.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
Longview man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
Generic dice.
Man shot over dice game
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in attempted murder suicide near Robeline

Latest News

North La. Civil Rights Coalition hosting panel series
North La. Civil Rights Coalition hosting panel series
KSLA CAFE:10-foot, 493 lbs gator caught on BAFB’s Flag lake
KSLA CAFE:10-foot, 493 lbs gator caught on BAFB’s Flag lake
Keep Bossier Beautiful raising funds with a ‘Dinner Under the Stars’
Keep Bossier Beautiful raising funds with a ‘Dinner Under the Stars’
Once Upon a Room aims to enrich lives of hospitalized children and you can help
Once Upon a Room aims to enrich lives of hospitalized children and you can help