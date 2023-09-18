North La. Civil Rights Coalition hosting ‘Memories of Movement’ panel series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to highlight and educate about the history of Shreveport’s civil rights movement, the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition is hosting a three-part discussion series.

“Memories of the Movement” will feature a panel of community members that will share their stories to honor the 60th commemoration of the movement.

Reverend Asriel McClain says they hope to inspire more conversations that even further educate others on the history.

All three panels will be held at a different Shreve Memorial Library Branch. The first discussion will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Broadmoor location.

