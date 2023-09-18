Nice weather this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! Did you like the weather this weekend? Because that is what is expected all this week. High temperatures right near the 90-degree mark and plenty of sunshine. The humidity will stay low so it will be comfortable. Tonight, lows will drop to the low to mid-60s overnight, some of you may even see the upper-50s.

It’s more of the same for Tuesday with warm and dry conditions expected across the entire region. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid-90s and humidity will stay low making it feel comfortable. By midweek, storm chances will start to ramp up to our northwest across Oklahoma and Texas, and a few of these storms will try and move into far northwest portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly McCurtain County. Otherwise, the vast majority of the region stays warm and dry.

Same deal for Thursday and Friday. Warm and dry for most with just a very small storm chance for northwest portions of the ArkLaTex. Looking ahead to the weekend, a stronger cold front will approach from the west with storm chances increasing areawide Saturday night into Sunday morning. This system will bring the potential of some stronger storms so we’ll be watching closely over the next few days as we get closer.

