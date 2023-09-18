Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Officers with the Greenwood Police Department made an odd discovery the week of Sept. 11.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Greenwood Police Department posted on Facebook saying earlier in the week, dispatch contacted them saying someone had found a missile on I-20 and that EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) personnel from Barksdale Air Force Base were 30 minutes out from the scene.

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La. (Greenwood Police Department)

A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La. (Greenwood Police Department)

The chief and a senior officer responded immediately.

When they got on scene, they learned that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) had found a missile launcher mount that had somehow come off an aircraft. No active missile was found.

A door from an aircraft from BAFB was also recently found in Benton after having fallen from the sky.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.