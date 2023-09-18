Keep Bossier Beautiful raising funds with a ‘Dinner Under the Stars’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful is getting ready for their major fundraiser, ‘Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank!’

Attendees will get to enjoy a beautiful dinner from popular restaurants in the East Bank District, while saxophonist Curtis Mills fills the air with music.

The fundraiser will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the East Bank Pavilion.

Executive Director Lynn Bryan joined KSLA on Monday, Sept. 18 to share more information about the dinner.

