Keep Bossier Beautiful raising funds with a ‘Dinner Under the Stars’
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keep Bossier Beautiful is getting ready for their major fundraiser, ‘Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank!’

Attendees will get to enjoy a beautiful dinner from popular restaurants in the East Bank District, while saxophonist Curtis Mills fills the air with music.

The fundraiser will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the East Bank Pavilion.

Executive Director Lynn Bryan joined KSLA on Monday, Sept. 18 to share more information about the dinner.

