INTERVIEW: 10-foot, 493 lbs gator caught on BAFB’s Flag lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Wayne Spells and his wife Cindy caught a monster alligator on Barksdale Air Force Base’s Flag Lake!

The gator measured 10 feet, 10 inches long and weighed in at 493 pounds.

Wayne and Cindy joined KSLA on Monday, Sept. 18 to talk about the experience.

