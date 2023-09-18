Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Natalia Luraguiz passionately cares for patients

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans. KSLA is celebrating by shining a light on special individuals across the ArkLaTex.

Dr. Natalia Luraguiz is a board certified family doctor, originally from Argentina. She moved to Shreveport at 23-years-old when her father, also an MD, relocated to the area.

After her mother passed away nine years ago from melanoma, Dr. Natalia and her MD sister decided to dedicate their lives to helping people. Dr. Natalia has a passion for wellness care, management of anxiety and depression, and chronic conditions.

She spent years practicing western and eastern medicine. Combining the two, Dr. Natalia has learned to apply a holistic approach to the care of her patients. Fluent in English and Spanish, she works closely with each patient to address their unique concerns.

KSLA CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

