Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have problems finding some Clorox products in stores.

The short supply is not due to a rise in COVID-19 cases but rather from a cyberattack.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers, including reducing its operations.

While the company said it believes it has contained the cyberattack, it still has not been able to get its manufacturing operations back up to full speed.

As a result, Clorox said some of its products are in short supply.

The company has not stated which products were impacted.

Clorox also says it expects to begin the process of returning to normal operations next week; however, they do not know how long it will take to resume full production.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash
Longview man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
Generic dice.
Man shot over dice game
Engine 8, Queensborough, Shreveport Fire Department
House fire reported on Jewella Ave.
KSLA News 12
WATCH LIVE: KSLA News 12

Latest News

Aaron Harris, 38
Bossier man facing 3,000+ counts of possession of child porn/sexual abuse of an animal
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police say they received a sexual assault report after media aired claims against Russell Brand
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
Cobb County, Georgia, District Attorney Flynn Broady gives an update Monday on the cold-case...
Police ID man believed responsible for 9-year-old Georgia girl’s slaying more than 50 years ago
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6