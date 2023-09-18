Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

CPSO: I-49 South closed indefinitely due to accident

(HNN Graphic)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY THE CADDO PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Caddo Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an early morning vehicle versus pedestrian accident on I-49 South and the Mayo Road Overpass, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Right now, I-49 South is closed, and traffic is being diverted onto Bert Kouns Industrial Loop with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department.  I-49 south is closed until further notice.

