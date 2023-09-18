Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home

Child found dead about 2 hours after the toddler and a 4-year-old were reported as missing
(MGN)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 17-month-old child as a result of an apparent animal attack, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

It was about 10:03 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) when the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child and a 4-year-old were missing after having walked away from a residence in the 100 block of Winkler Road. About 10:15 a.m., deputies arrived at the residence where the children last were seen.

At approximately 10:29 a.m., a deputy found the 4-year-old about a half mile from the Winkler Road residence. That child immediately received treatment from Pafford EMS and was found to be, except for minor scratches, uninjured. That child was released to a guardian.

Deputies, Louisiana State Police troopers, David Wade Correctional Center canine officers, volunteer firemen and private citizens searched the area for the other child.

About 12:05 p.m., 17-month-old Da Angelo Manning was found dead in an area where timber had recently been harvested north of Kendrick Springs Road approximately a half mile from the Winkler Road residence.

Sheriff Sam Dowies said the apparent cause of death appeared to have been the result of an animal attack. The Claiborne Parish coroner directed that Da Angelo’s body be sent for an autopsy.

“Sheriff Dowies wanted to publicly thank the Louisiana State Police, David Wade Correctional Center, Claiborne Parish volunteer firemen, Pafford Ambulance Service and the other concerned citizens who all quickly responded to assist with this tragic event.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash
I-49 South back open after wreck causes hours-long closure
Longview man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an attempted murder suicide near...
Man dead, woman critically injured in attempted murder suicide near Robeline
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood

Latest News

Once Upon a Room is a nonprofit that decorates the hospital rooms of children who have extended...
Once Upon a Room aims to enrich lives of hospitalized children, and you can help
KSLA's Domonique Benn will serve as one of the panelists during an upcoming gubernatorial...
Gray TV poll shows Landry leading in primary, potentially competitive runoffs
A missile launcher mount was found on I-20 in Greenwood, La.
Missile launcher mount found on I-20 in Greenwood
On Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, the door of an aircraft from Barksdale Air Force Base fell off and...
Door falls off Barksdale aircraft, lands in Benton