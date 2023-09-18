CPSO: 17-month-old died of apparent animal attack after wandering from home

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 17-month-old child as a result of an apparent animal attack, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

It was about 10:03 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) when the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child and a 4-year-old were missing after having walked away from a residence in the 100 block of Winkler Road. About 10:15 a.m., deputies arrived at the residence where the children last were seen.

At approximately 10:29 a.m., a deputy found the 4-year-old about a half mile from the Winkler Road residence. That child immediately received treatment from Pafford EMS and was found to be, except for minor scratches, uninjured. That child was released to a guardian.

Deputies, Louisiana State Police troopers, David Wade Correctional Center canine officers, volunteer firemen and private citizens searched the area for the other child.

About 12:05 p.m., 17-month-old Da Angelo Manning was found dead in an area where timber had recently been harvested north of Kendrick Springs Road approximately a half mile from the Winkler Road residence.

Sheriff Sam Dowies said the apparent cause of death appeared to have been the result of an animal attack. The Claiborne Parish coroner directed that Da Angelo’s body be sent for an autopsy.

“Sheriff Dowies wanted to publicly thank the Louisiana State Police, David Wade Correctional Center, Claiborne Parish volunteer firemen, Pafford Ambulance Service and the other concerned citizens who all quickly responded to assist with this tragic event.”

