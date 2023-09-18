BPSO: Mandatory Evacuation Order issued for residents on Hubert Smith, Charles Burge roads

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents on Hubert Smith and Charles Burge roads, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fire retardant is going to be dropped in the area.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Loss of containment in the Tiger Island Fire forces a Highway 110 closure between Merryville and Singer.

Sheriff Mark Herford said the fire jumped the highway and the closure is necessary as firefighting activities take place.

A Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for the area south of Highway 110 between Singer and Merryville continuing south to residents west of Highway 27 to Juanita.

Four large air tankers and four helicopters are being used to drop water on the flames, according to the Red Strike Team. Four scooper planes and dozers from the Hwy 113, Elizabeth and Lions Road fires are also en route to assist.

The Red Strike Team said all aircraft are required to return to base at dark.

Herford said the highway will be closed until further notice.

