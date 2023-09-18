Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

BPSO: Mandatory Evacuation Order issued for residents on Hubert Smith, Charles Burge roads

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents on Hubert Smith and Charles Burge roads, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Fire retardant is going to be dropped in the area.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Loss of containment in the Tiger Island Fire forces a Highway 110 closure between Merryville and Singer.

Sheriff Mark Herford said the fire jumped the highway and the closure is necessary as firefighting activities take place.

A Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for the area south of Highway 110 between Singer and Merryville continuing south to residents west of Highway 27 to Juanita.

Four large air tankers and four helicopters are being used to drop water on the flames, according to the Red Strike Team. Four scooper planes and dozers from the Hwy 113, Elizabeth and Lions Road fires are also en route to assist.

The Red Strike Team said all aircraft are required to return to base at dark.

Herford said the highway will be closed until further notice.

For more information on the Tiger Island Fire, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic dice.
Man shot over dice game
Motorcycle crash
Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash
Door falls off Barksdale aircraft, lands in Benton
Longview man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20
Mercedes Young, 32.
Texarkana shooting victim’s mother asks alleged shooter to turn self in

Latest News

Fire along Hwy 42
Ascension President declares state of emergency as firefighters battle huge blaze along Hwy 42
Large marsh fire burning near Bell City
Large marsh fire burning near Bell City
Motorcycle crash
Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon