Summer Heat Safety Tips

Attorneys to discuss new developments in the investigation of BRPD’s Brave Cave

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pair of attorneys and other officials announced there will be a news conference on Monday, Sept. 18 to discuss new developments in the investigation of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Brave Cave.

Attorney Ryan Thompson, Attorney Jessica Hawkins, Professor Thomas Frampton, and Civil Rights Advocate Gary Chambers are expected to unveil the latest developments in their investigation into BRPD’s involvement in the controversial ‘torture warehouse’, also known as the Brave Cave.

The news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The investigation into the Brave Cave has been a matter of great concern, with allegations of misconduct and abuse of power within the Baton Rouge Police Department, according to the group.

Key highlights of the press conference include:

1. New Findings: The presenters will present the latest findings from their ongoing investigation, shedding light on the extent of the police department’s involvement in the “Brave Cave” and the actions taken by city leadership. They will also announce a new federal lawsuit alleging BRPD’s official policy was to conduct illegal, sexually humiliating strip searches of those taken to the torture warehouse.

2. Accountability and Transparency: The presenters will discuss their efforts to ensure accountability within the police department and address any systemic issues contributing to such misconduct.

3. Calls for Reform: The presenters will outline their vision for reform within the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city administration to prevent future incidents of this nature.

4. Community Impact: Learn about the impact of this investigation on the Baton Rouge community and how community members have been affected by the “Brave Cave.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

