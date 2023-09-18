30-year Air Force veteran Kevin Anderson brings his ‘thoughts’ to life in book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “I had problems in English class and in composition.”

Despite not necessarily being the best in English class, that hasn’t halted Kevin Anderson’s love of poetry.

“When you write poetry, free range poetry and stuff, grammar and language, you kind of get to play with it, " says Anderson.

Anderson, a former gang member from Compton, California, turned 30-year Air Force veteran, before retiring in 2009, is the author of “My Thoughts.” The ideas for his work come from real life experiences.

“It’s a book of thoughts, and my thoughts range from here to there, " says Anderson. “There’s no, like I’m thinking of something different now.”

Out of the thousands of poems written over the course of Anderson’s life, there’s no formula on how to write what’s happening in the real world.

“We all have something to write about, because we’re living everyday, " says Anderson. “It just depends what I was doing when I captured. I wasn’t intending to write a book per se to be published. I wrote a book passing time.”

