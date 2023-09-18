Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

3 DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office employees taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three employees with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently in the hospital after potentially being exposed to fentanyl.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say on Monday morning (Sept. 18) around 11:30 a.m., an evidence supervisor was found suffering from a possible exposure to the drug. While helping him, two other employees were also exposed. All three were taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials say they’re stable.

DPSO offices are closed while a hazmat team with Louisiana State Police clears the building to prevent any further exposure.

