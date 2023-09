COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - After a long boil advisory, Coushatta can now return to normal water usage.

On Sept. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded the boil advisory on the Coushatta Water System. Samples were collected on Sept. 16 and have been cleared.

A meeting was held Tuesday, Sept. 12 to address Coushatta's water issues.

