Veteran coach, and administrator Doug Robinson passes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana sports legend, Doug Robinson, has passed away at the age of 79.

During his time as a high school baseball coach, he led the now defunct Fair Park High School, to a championship in 1970. The Shreveport native was once the head coach for Southwood High School’s football program.

Robinson’s career landed him at various schools in different positions throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area.

He later landed at LSU-Shreveport, as founder of the school’s baseball program. Robinson coached the Pilots from 1990-95. After his coaching career ended, he was LSUS’ Athletic Director, before retiring in 2012.

“Doug is just one of a kind, " says Chad McDowell, Calvary Baptist Academy Superintendent. “You read the different posts and all of the comments. The returning theme that everyone means as heartfelt is that he was genuinely just a great, great human being. He’s a great man. Great friend.”

KSLA News 12 will continue to remember Doug Robinson on Sunday.

