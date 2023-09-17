Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sunny and dry to start the week

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are expecting a dry pattern for the next few days to start off the work week, which is something we could all use because who doesn’t love sunshine! Conditions hold lots of sunshine throughout the area today, tomorrow, and even Tuesday before we see some rain chances increase by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures will once again max out in the low 90′s and I am all for it because it is not 100+ degree heat. Maybe a few clouds passing by throughout the day, but conditions will feel comfortable as our dew point shy away from our actual temperatures causing low rain chances and minimal cloud cover. Overnight conditions will continue to run in the 70′s before dropping into the 60′s before sunrise.

We are less than a week from the first day of fall and I have never been happier to see lower temperatures. The tropics, though, are still generating storms throughout the month in the Atlantic due to its warm waters. Tropical Storm Nigel is the newest addition to the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season family as it has potential to become a major hurricane this week! We will keep an eye out on that as well as the next incoming rain chance for our area, which may be Tuesday night into Wednesday! I’ll tell you the details today on the shows at 7:30am and 10pm! Have a great rest of your weekend!

