Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man died at the scene of a crash on North Market Street.

On Sept. 16, around 4 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a motorcycle crash on the 3400 block of North Market Street.

When officers arrived they discovered that a collision occurred involving motorcyclist, Cody Weston Lay, 30, and another vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office says that Lay was deceased at the scene.

Currently, the collision is under investigation by SPD.

An autopsy has been ordered.

