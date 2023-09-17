Shreveport man dies in motorcycle vs. automobile crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man died at the scene of a crash on North Market Street.

On Sept. 16, around 4 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a motorcycle crash on the 3400 block of North Market Street.

When officers arrived they discovered that a collision occurred involving motorcyclist, Cody Weston Lay, 30, and another vehicle.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office says that Lay was deceased at the scene.

Currently, the collision is under investigation by SPD.

An autopsy has been ordered.

