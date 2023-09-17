Longview man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20

Getting Answers
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - For unknown reasons, the man lost control of his motorcycle, driving into a guardrail.

On Sept. 16, near 1 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) began to investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-20 eastbound, east of the Dixie Inn exit in Webster Parish.

During LSP’s investigation, they discovered that a Harley-Davidson driven by Kris Moore, 53, of Longview, failed to maintain control and drove off on the left side of the roadway. Moore crashed into a guardrail. The reason why Moore lost control of his vehicle is currently unknown.

Moore, who was wearing A DOT-approved helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not expected, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to https://www.lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety/ for more information.

