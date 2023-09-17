Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Large marsh fire burning near Bell City

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - A large marsh fire is burning near A Derouen Road south of Bell City.

The Bell City Fire Department responded to the scene.

Bell City Fire Chief David Guidry said the fire has spread approximately 30 to 40 acres, but is so far out in the marsh that crews can only watch it burn.

The fire is not a threat to Bell City or surrounding areas at this time, Guidry said. Winds from the north are pushing the fire deeper into the marsh.

