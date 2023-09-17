Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Fire reported on Jewella Ave.

Engine 8, Queensborough, Shreveport Fire Department
Engine 8, Queensborough, Shreveport Fire Department(SFD)
By Amia Lewis and Jasmine Franklin
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple units with the Shreveport Fire Department could be seen Saturday, Sept. 16 on Jewella Avenue.

According to Caddo dispatch records, a fire emergency was reported just before 7 p.m. on Jewella Avenue at the cross streets of Greenbriar Dr. 2 & Elon St. Eleven units were at the scene at 7:15 p.m.

At this time, it’s unknown how the fire started and if there are any injures.

KSLA is currently at the scene gathering information. Stay with us for updates.

