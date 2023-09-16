Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man shot over dice game

Generic dice.
Generic dice.(Pexels | Pexels)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A victim arrives at a hospital with a gunshot to his hand.

On Sept. 16, at 9:15 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot to the hand.

The victim explained that he was shot in the hand but did not tell the officers where or by whom. He said that he and another man got into a verbal altercation over a dice game when he was shot.

According to SPD, the crime occurred on the 2100 Block of Southern Avenue.

The man is in non-life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

