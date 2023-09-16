Getting Answers
Feeling more like fall!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to the weekend, everyone! I bring bad news and good news with this forecast and I believe the good news will outweigh the bad. Drought conditions haven’t let up since the rain we received on Wednesday is the bad news, but the good news is we are expecting cooler and more comfortable conditions as we go forward throughout the month!

Cloudy conditions are expected throughout most of the day with the very small possibility for a isolated shower. Other than that, temperatures look to reach the upper 80′s or low 90′s in some portions with out dew points remaining low enough to have our feels like temperatures lower than our actual temperatures.

Sunday looks to have clearer conditions with temperatures more likely to reach the lower 90′s across the region and less likely for a isolated shower to pop up. The rest of the week holds lots of sunshine and low rain chances, which causes it to feel more like fall as we move through the month of September. Enjoy your weekend!

