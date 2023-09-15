Getting Answers
Troopers arrest 2 people from Miss. in drug bust on I-20 in Bossier

Two people from Mississippi were arrested during a drug bust on I-20 in Bossier City.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Mississippi are in custody for allegedly being in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

Louisiana State Police says recently, troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-20 in Bossier City and found about 1 kg of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. The driver was identified as Robert Wheatley from Vicksburg, Miss. He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • Numerous traffic violations

His passenger, Adleine Bingham, also from Vicksburg, was arrested as well. They’re charged with:

  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
  • Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • Outstanding fugitive warrant

