Troopers arrest 2 people from Miss. in drug bust on I-20 in Bossier
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Mississippi are in custody for allegedly being in possession of a large amount of cocaine.
Louisiana State Police says recently, troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-20 in Bossier City and found about 1 kg of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. The driver was identified as Robert Wheatley from Vicksburg, Miss. He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Numerous traffic violations
His passenger, Adleine Bingham, also from Vicksburg, was arrested as well. They’re charged with:
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Outstanding fugitive warrant
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.