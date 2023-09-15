Troopers arrest 2 people from Miss. in drug bust on I-20 in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people from Mississippi are in custody for allegedly being in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

Louisiana State Police says recently, troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-20 in Bossier City and found about 1 kg of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. The driver was identified as Robert Wheatley from Vicksburg, Miss. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics

Numerous traffic violations

His passenger, Adleine Bingham, also from Vicksburg, was arrested as well. They’re charged with:

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Possession of schedule I narcotics

Attempt and conspiracy to distribute schedule II narcotics

Outstanding fugitive warrant

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.