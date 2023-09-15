Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana shooting victim’s mother asks alleged shooter to turn self in

Mercedes Young, 32.
Mercedes Young, 32.(De Ann Gregory)
By Fred Gamble and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mother of the Oct. 13 shooting victim is asking for the suspected shooter to turn himself in and explain himself to give closure to the family.

On Sept. 15, the mother of a shooting victim is asking for the alleged killer of her daughter, Rodney Lindley, 40, to turn himself in.

Events began on Sept. 13, when the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of Alexander Street. When they arrived they discovered Mercedes Young, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Young later died at the hospital.

“Please I’m praying for you please turn yourself in that’s all I’m asking,” says De Ann Gregory, the victim’s mother.

According to Gregory, her daughter and Lindley were arguing when the shooting occurred.

“They were arguing and she went into the bathroom and he busted the door in and took one shot at her,” Gregory says.

According to TTPD, Rodney Lindley, 40, shot Mercedes Young inside her house.

TTPD is currently searching for Lindley. They say there were kids inside the house at the time of the shooting. Gregory says those children are her grandchildren and they witnessed their mother being shot.

“It took one bullet for you to take my child’s life but the police is going to use a lot of bullets and every day and all day I’m praying for your family,” says Gregory.

Gregory explains that Lindley was not her daughter’s boyfriend, and her daughter was at the house with her children, watching the children of a friend.

After the shooting, TTPD says that Lindley took Young’s friend’s children with him when he fled the home. Later he let them go unharmed at a fast food restaurant. However, Lindley is not being charged with kidnapping.

“Baby I forgive you for what you have brought on my family I forgive you that is coming from my heart, but I want you to tell your side of the story turn yourself in this will give the family some closure,” says Gregory.

TTPD says Lindley should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, contact TTPD at 903-798-3116. If you want to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

