Summer Heat Safety Tips

Sunny and warm weekend ahead!

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! What a nice day in the ArkLaTex we have had! Sunny skies for the most part until the late afternoon and our temperatures actually rose to the expectation today! An isolated shower is possible during the afternoon hours but that chance for the most part dwindles late at night. Lows overnight will drop to the low to mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a shower or two overnight, but they will be very isolated in nature.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks nice with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 90 and overnight lows in the mid-60s. Humidity will be very low making for ideal conditions to get outside.

Next week looks very quiet and uneventful with dry weather expected each day. Temperatures won’t vary much with highs each day near 90 and lows in the mid-60s. Humidity will slowly start to tick up by the end of the 7 day but nothing extreme at this point.

