Summer Heat Safety Tips

Renovation of ex-Joe D. Waggonner Building into state office building to begin Sept. 18

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Construction soon will begin to renovate the former Joe D. Waggonner Federal Building in downtown Shreveport.

That building will become a new office building housing several local and state offices.

A spokeswoman for the Downtown Development Authority said this could be a huge plus for the city overall.

“We’re going to see roughly 300-350 and we hope even more state employees who will be moving downtown. They’ll be here Monday-Friday,” DDA Executive Director Liz Swaine said. “They too will be looking for places to eat.

“Maybe they’ll see a place where they want to live because then they will be able to walk to their office,” she continued. “They’ll see shops that sell everything from clothing to home decor. All of that is a good thing for downtown.”

Phase I of the construction starts Monday (Sept. 18).

