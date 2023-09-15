Mayor Chandler reminds drivers to prepare for construction on I-20 rehab project starting Monday

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Construction on I-20 will begin soon.

News release from the City of Bossier:

Lights, Camera... I-20 Construction ! Mayor Chandler Offers Final Reminder to Our Area

Get Ready! Get Ready! I-20 Construction will begin Monday- September 18th. Mayor Tommy Chandler wants to once again prepare ALL drivers in our City to prepare for a drastic traffic slow down. Those who must commute for school and work should be prepared to adjust their schedules as needed. Though the construction is on I-20 all of our major traffic areas will be impacted. Mayor Chandler encourages our citizens to plan ahead, be careful, be patient and be positive. The time for I-20 construction is here.

[Previous Coverage: LaDOTD announces start date for construction on I-20 rehab project]

Lane closures will begin Sept. 18, 2023. (DOTD)

Lane closures will be put into place in east and westbound directions from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

