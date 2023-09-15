Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Mayor Chandler reminds drivers to prepare for construction on I-20 rehab project starting Monday

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Construction on I-20 will begin soon.

News release from the City of Bossier:

Lights, Camera... I-20 Construction ! Mayor Chandler Offers Final Reminder to Our Area

Get Ready! Get Ready! I-20 Construction will begin Monday- September 18th. Mayor Tommy Chandler wants to once again prepare ALL drivers in our City to prepare for a drastic traffic slow down. Those who must commute for school and work should be prepared to adjust their schedules as needed. Though the construction is on I-20 all of our major traffic areas will be impacted. Mayor Chandler encourages our citizens to plan ahead, be careful, be patient and be positive. The time for I-20 construction is here.

[Previous Coverage: LaDOTD announces start date for construction on I-20 rehab project]

Lane closures will begin Sept. 18, 2023.
Lane closures will begin Sept. 18, 2023.(DOTD)

Lane closures will be put into place in east and westbound directions from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

