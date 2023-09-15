Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lifelong Bienville Parish resident celebrates 100th birthday

Hattie M. Coleman
Hattie M. Coleman(LaBaron K. Coleman)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARCADIA, La. (KSLA) - A lifelong resident of Bienville Parish is celebrating quite the milestone on Sept. 15.

KSLA's special viewer, Hattie Coleman is turning 100 years old today!

Hattie M. Coleman is celebrating her 100th birthday in Arcadia. Her family says she loves to read her Bible, play dominos and spades, watch Steve Harvey on Family Feud, and talk on the phone.

She was born Sept. 15, 1923 to Issac and Annie Rochell. She’s a member of Pleasant Hill CME Church in Gibsland. She’s a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Coleman is a resident of Leslie Lakes Retirement Center.

Her family says she is a true people person and insists that everyone call her “granny.” Coleman is also a breast cancer survivor. When asked what the secret to a long life is, Coleman says it’s “living for the Lord.” Her favorite scripture is Proverbs 3:5-6 (Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding). Her favorite song is I Will Trust in the Lord.

Coleman has always taken care of her family. In fact, she still helps out her nephew and daughter, who are also residents at Leslie Lakes. She survives her husband, Cleo “Jim” Coleman Sr.

