LearningRx strives to improve students’ brain function

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2023-24 school year is well underway. LearningRx in Shreveport is helping students rewire their brains, score higher on tests, and improve overall brain function.

On Friday, Sept. 15, KSLA was joined by Donessa Walker, the director of LearningRx. She talked about how brain training works, client success stories, and how important it is for people to consistently work on strengthening their cognitive skills.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

