Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

LearningRx strives to improve students’ brain function

MIND MATTERS: LearningRx
MIND MATTERS: LearningRx(KSLA/Pexels)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2023-24 school year is well underway. LearningRx in Shreveport is helping students rewire their brains, score higher on tests, and improve overall brain function.

On Friday, Sept. 15, KSLA was joined by Donessa Walker, the director of LearningRx. She talked about how brain training works, client success stories, and how important it is for people to consistently work on strengthening their cognitive skills.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

LearningRx in Shreveport is helping students rewire their brains, score higher on tests, and improve overall brain function.

MORE MIND MATTERS CONTENT

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and...
Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times
Christopher McKnight, 42
Shreveport man found guilty of raping 17-year-old relative
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

Latest News

Mind Matters: Suicide in youths
LearningRx in Shreveport is helping students rewire their brains, score higher on tests, and...
LearningRx helps students rewire their brains and improve academically
Clinica Hispana Rubymed will open its doors to the public on Sept. 14, 2023.
First Hispanic health clinic in NWLA opens its doors in Bossier City
En la víspera del día en que comienza el Mes de la Herencia Hispana, se tiene prevista la...
Anuncian la apertura de primera clínica hispana del noroeste de Louisiana