Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hoop for Mackenzie to be held in remembrance of teen

Mackenzie Jewitt
Mackenzie Jewitt(change.org)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit formed in honor of a passed teen is holding its first event.

On Sept. 15, the mother of Mackenzie Jewitt, Raylette Pinkston, joins KSLA in the studio to discuss an upcoming event that is being held in remembrance of her daughter.

Jewitt was a Byrd High School Senior who passed away before she could graduate. KSLA once covered her story eight years ago, when she had her heart transplant.

A nonprofit, Mackenzie Angel of Hope, was formed in honor of Jewitt and will be hosting its first event, Hoop for Machenzie 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament and 3-point Contest on her birthday on Sept 23. The event will be held at the Bill Cockrell Recreation Center, 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport.

Registration:

Spots are limited.

  • Register a four-player team to the 3-on-3 for $10 per person. The contest is single-elimination.
  • Register for the 3-point for $20 per person.

Admission to the event is $5, and children 5 and under are free to enter.

