Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hispanic Heritage Month: Daniel Hernandez helps Hispanic people through gospel

KSLA honors Daniel Hernandez, Broadmoor Baptist’s pastor and planter of 10+ years for Hispanic Heritage Month.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA honors its first person for Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Sept. 15, KSLA honors Daniel Hernandez, Broadmoor Baptist’s pastor and planter of 10+ years for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hernandez grew up in Puebla City, Mexico, and pastored and taught in a church there for ten years before coming to the USA in 2005. He moved over to work within Hispanic churches. First, he pastored in Florida, and now +10 years in Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport.

As the church planet and pastor, Hernandez reaches the Hispanic community with the gospel, as he knows firsthand the challenges the Spanish-speaking people face as they come to a country with a different culture, language, and customs.

Hernandez provides weekly English second language classes and activities for Hispanic families. His congregation consists of people from about 14 Spanish-speaking countries.

