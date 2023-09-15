Furry Friends Friday: Pet fees waived Sept. 15-17 at Bossier City Animal Shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a furry friend to share your home with, you can pick up a pet this weekend at the Bossier City Animal Shelter for free.

To preview the free adoption weekend, KSLA’s Biskie Duncan spoke with shelter director, Susan Stanford.

Bossier City Animal Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the free adoption event. All adoption fees will be waived for approved applicants Sept. 15 through 17.

Many cats and dogs in need of homes are up for adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is located at 3217 Old Shed Rd. in Bossier City. View photos of pets up for adoption here.

All pets up for adoption are current on their vaccines, have been dewormed, and will be microchipped. Pets will also be scheduled for a rabies vaccine.

“We are excited to host our Sixth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

