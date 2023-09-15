Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Furry Friends Friday: Pet fees waived Sept. 15-17 at Bossier City Animal Shelter

Pet fees are waived from Sept. 15 - 17.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a furry friend to share your home with, you can pick up a pet this weekend at the Bossier City Animal Shelter for free.

To preview the free adoption weekend, KSLA’s Biskie Duncan spoke with shelter director, Susan Stanford.

Bossier City Animal Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for the free adoption event. All adoption fees will be waived for approved applicants Sept. 15 through 17.

Many cats and dogs in need of homes are up for adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is located at 3217 Old Shed Rd. in Bossier City. View photos of pets up for adoption here.

All pets up for adoption are current on their vaccines, have been dewormed, and will be microchipped. Pets will also be scheduled for a rabies vaccine.

“We are excited to host our Sixth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so it’s critical the shelter staff and volunteers have the support they need from the community. If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, make sure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and...
Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times
Christopher McKnight, 42
Shreveport man found guilty of raping 17-year-old relative
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

Latest News

MIND MATTERS: LearningRx
LearningRx strives to improve students’ brain function
Hattie M. Coleman
Lifelong Bienville Parish resident celebrates 100th birthday
Hispanic Heritage Month: Daniel Hernandez
Hispanic Heritage Month: Daniel Hernandez helps Hispanic people through gospel
Mackenzie Jewitt
Hoop for Mackenzie to be held in remembrance of teen