Summer Heat Safety Tips

Boil water advisory issued for Genoa in Miller Co.

(WBAY)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GENOA, Ark. (KSLA) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Genoa in Miller County.

This advisory applies to all customers on the Miller County Public Water Authority system. The advisory was issued the night of Thursday, Sept. 14 as a precautionary measure due to the loss of water and normal system pressure. Officials with Texarkana Water Utilities say a pump failed at a pump station on Tennessee Road.

The advisory will remain in effect until the pump has been replaced and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the system. A bacteriological survey must show the water is safe to drink before the advisory can be lifted.

