Best of the best to compete; Prize Fest 2023 finals nearing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The time is approaching, and the big month for Prize Fest is almost here.

On Sept. 15, the Prize Fest organization joins KSLA in the studio to discuss the upcoming month of festivities.

It all begins, on Oct. 13 and goes until Oct. 21, when the big festival and final competitions for Prize Fest will kick off. Multiple big events will be occurring, including film, music, fashion, and comedy finals.

In August 2023, finalists for each competition were announced and now the best of the best will be judged, voted for, and the winners will take home the big prizes.

Prize Fest (Prize Fest)

Schedule for the month

Music Prize - Oct 13 - 14

On Oct. 13 - 14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Remington Garage, 211 Market Street, 12 musicians will play on the Music Prize stage to compete for $10,000 and other prizes.

Finalists:

Jesse Rawlinson



Octavia the Great & GG



Niki J. Crawford



Deadsled Funeral Company



Scott Strickland



Wild Ire



Reggae Force



Dexter Duran and the Port City Sound



Lvvrs



Mr. Taylormade & The Taylormade Band



Stone & Snow



The Christopher Brother



Music + Fashion Party - Oct. 14

A party celebrating the winners of the Music Prize and ramping up for the Fashion prize will be held at Stray Cat. The event will feature drink specials, music, and camaraderie into the night immediately following the announcement of the winners.

Fashion Prize - Oct. 15

At the Phoenix Nightclub, 400 Commerce Street, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (VIP entrance at 10 a.m.) Five finalists will compete for a $2,500 prize and mentorship from national fashion experts.

Finalists:

Samantha Viti



Jazzmyne Cry



Marwan Pleasant



Kristine Pichon



Frank Robertson

Film Prize - Oct. 19 - 21

Film Prize kicks off with its 3-day stretch of screenings for the top 20 films.

Locations:

Day 1, Oct. 19

Two screenings will happen at Robinson, Crystal Stairs, and Central Artstation at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Film Prize Red Carpet Event

From 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., at Prize Island, 700 block of Texas Street, you can join the filmmakers and stars for this year’s Film Prize on the red carpet. This event, open to all, will feature photographers, a filmmaker speed date, a big toast with special drinks, and more, all in the middle of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Red Carpet Afterglow Party

From 10 p.m. until 12 a.m., an after-party to the red carpet event will be held at Pepito XO, 706 Texas Street. Featuring: Special drinks, mocktails, and a quick-service evening menu from the restaurant.

Day 2, Oct. 20

Beginning at 9 p.m., screenings for the Film Prize will continue at Robinson Film Center, Crystal Stairs, Central Artstation, and Bossier Arts Council’s East Bank Theatre.

Day 3, Oct. 21

The final screenings for the Film Prize will kick off from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at all viewing locations.

Film Prize University

The final Film Prize event will be held at Robinson Film Center. Mentor judges will host a panel discussion and Q&A about the independent film industry, the next steps to grow your filmmaking career, and more. This event is free and open to the public.

Comedy Prize - Oct. 21

At the Remington Garage, 7 p.m., 211 Market Street, seven comedians will compete in Comedy Prize for a cash prize of $2,500.

Finalist:

Sahana Srinivasan



Wellington Ojukwu



Orion Levine



Chris Grace



Meredith Casey



Bo Johnson



BT Kingsley

TICKETS:

Purchase your tickets for any of the Prize Fest events by visiting https://bit.ly/47v4KVd.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.