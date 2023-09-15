Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Another long stretch of dry weather for the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hopefully you picked up some much needed rainfall over the past few days because unfortunately we are expecting another long stretch of dry weather for the ArkLaTex. Even with recent rainfall, drought conditions haven’t improved and will only get worse over the coming weeks.

For this morning, we are waking up cool & comfortable with temperatures in the 60s for many. We could still see a few showers across our far southwest zones in Texas, but most of the region will stay dry and see more sunshine throughout the day. As a result, temperatures will start to rebound with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks nice with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Humidity will be very low making for ideal conditions to get outside.

Next week looks very quiet and uneventful with dry weather expected each day. Temperatures won’t vary much with highs each day near 90 and lows in the mid 60s. Humidity will slowly start to tick up by the end of the 7 day but nothing extreme at this point.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

