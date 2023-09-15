Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE, Idaho (Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl and a dog were killed after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping with their family in Idaho last weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about a tree that fell on top of a tent with children inside at Boise National Forest Pine Campground.

Officials said a child was pronounced dead on the scene. The family dog was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.(GoFundMe)

The page said Cadence was one of eight children and was an identical twin. The page said Cadence’s parents and her seven siblings are devastated by the loss.

Cadence is remembered as a “truly special child” who always had a cheerful, happy nature, and was known for loving animals.

“It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives,” the GoFundMe page read.

The sheriff’s office said the tree that fell was a cottonwood tree with rot at its base. The sheriff has consulted with Boise National Forest officials for an official cause of the tree falling.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and...
Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times
Christopher McKnight, 42
Shreveport man found guilty of raping 17-year-old relative
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

Latest News

FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony
Transportation officials are holding two public meetings this week about the Interstate 85...
Mayor Chandler reminds drivers to prepare for construction on I-20 rehab project starting Monday