Woman dies after getting shot in her home; Texarkana Texas police searching for suspect

According to TTPD, Rodney Lindley, 40, shot Mercedes Young inside her house.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Law enforcement in Texarkana is searching for a gunman who left a woman dead Wednesday evening (Sept. 13).

Around 5 p.m., the Texarkana Texas Police Department was alerted to a disturbance in the 3800 block of Alexander Street. Upon arrival, they discovered Mercedes Young, 30, had been shot and was suffering from significant injuries.

According to TTPD, Rodney Lindley, 40, shot Young inside her house. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodney Lindley, 40
Rodney Lindley, 40(ksla)

Officers are still searching for Lindley who fled the scene.

