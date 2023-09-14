Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

WebXtra: Experts speak on Texas bill allowing schools to replace counselors with chaplains

By Lauren Tear
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas school districts are considering SB 763, a bill authored by Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mt. Pleasant) regarding school chaplain programs. The CEO of the National School Chaplain Organization spoke in favor of the bill, an East Texas reverend spoke against it.

Rocky Malloy, CEO of the National School Chaplain Organization, does not see the bill as a violation of separation of church and state. Malloy said chaplains are misunderstood, and largely play a necessary role of trusted confidant. According to Malloy, chaplains “protect from outside and inside threats,” and he believes that school chaplains could reduce suicides and shootings.

Reverend Dr. Michael G. Maness is one of 103 chaplains who signed a letter asking all Texas schools to say no to public school chaplain programs. Maness is from Woodville, and has served as a hospital and prison chaplain for several decades, but he strongly opposes the adoption of the bill in public schools. According to Maness, the bill has a condescending tone towards students and educators: “As if they need religion too, and the undercurrent is that they need protestant evangelical religion.”

According to the Texas Tribune, SB 763 was approved in an 84-60 vote in the Texas House, one day after it passed the Texas Senate. It allows Texas schools to use safety funds to pay for unlicensed chaplains to work in mental health roles. Volunteer chaplains will also be allowed in schools.

So far, Waskom ISD has adopted the bill, Brownsboro ISD has rejected it, and Mineola ISD will consider it in their next board meeting.

