Warming up but not out of control

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! It’s been a cloudy day once again in the ArkLaTex and some light showers have moved through parts of the region this afternoon. Temperatures have struggled because of the cloudiness, leaving the low-80s out of reach for most of the day. Tonight, we should see some clearing of the cloud cover and that will allow for temperatures to drop to the low and mid-60s for overnight lows. I won’t go as far as to call that “chilly” but you might think that tomorrow morning.

Even more isolated chances for showers exist on Friday and we are going to likely see an upward trend in our sunshine heading into the weekend, and thus our temperatures are likely to increase as well. Highs Friday and Saturday are slated for the mid and upper 80s.

We are calling for the low-90s on Sunday with more sunshine and an isolated chance for showers. Come next week the rain chances will go away for the most part and we’ll be back into the low-90s for highs. I say for the most part because Wednesday sees a 30% chance for some showers and storms thanks to a shortwave that may move over the ArkLaTex. It is a little early to get into specifics right now. Lower humidity should mean we stay relatively comfortable. The 12-day forecast is suggesting a return to the 80s into next weekend.

