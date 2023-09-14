Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Todd Garvin joins Ruston Bearcat football staff days after dismissal from WMHS

Garvin has joined the Ruston High football coaching staff.
Garvin has joined the Ruston High football coaching staff.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Former West Monroe High School head football coach Todd Garvin has joined the Ruston High School Bearcat football staff as their tight ends coach, officials say.

RELATED: West Monroe High School cuts all ties with Todd Garvin

Garvin was dismissed from his coaching duties at WMHS after several athletes on the football team were sent to the hospital with heat-related illnesses. Soon after, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, all ties between Garvin and Ouachita Parish Schools were cut loose.

In an interview with KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich, Garvin said he felt “stabbed in the back” by those he trusted as his support system while coaching the Rebel football team.

Coach Kevin Davis is the interim WMHS head football coach for the remainder of the 2023 football season.

RELATED: WMHS head football coach Todd Garvin ‘relieved of coaching duties’

RELATED: West Monroe’s Garvin placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Homer High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
Shreveport council fires clerk on 4-3 vote
Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004
Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

Latest News

Ringling Bros. performers gearing up for Bossier City show
What to expect from the Ringling Bros. show
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. congressional, state delegations continue to push for Social Security reform
Dr. Les Guice sits down with KNOE.
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisiana Tech President Les Guice reflects on his time at the university
Tre’Davious White donates football gear to Green Oaks football team.
Buffalo Bills cornerback donates new football gear to Green Oaks Giants