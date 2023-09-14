Texarkana Homeless Coalition holds 2nd Annual Resource Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - “So I got to experience about 10 days what it’s like to be in the streets. It’s no place to be,” said Michael Pounds, an unhoused person.

Pounds says he does not have a home. On Thursday, Sept. 14, he and others were stocking up on items to help cope with being on the streets.

“I stayed under two trees the other night and I wish I had one of these duffle bags full of goodies and knickknacks to make it a lot more comfortable being under those two trees,” Pounds said.

Supported by non-profit organizations, the Texarkana Homeless Coalition held its annual Resource Day. According to officials, the goal was to help unhoused individuals and families, or those at risk of becoming unhoused, find and receive services that otherwise could take months to secure.

“The Texarkana Homeless Coalition serves as an umbrella organization to ensure we are not doubling the resources that are already here, but also to make sure there is constant communication with these resources,” said Vashil Fernandez with the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.

Around 40 vendors were on-hand for the day’s event. All services and items were provided at no cost to those attending. Items like backpacks and sleeping bags were distributed, and those in need were able to shower, wash clothes, and have access to local barbers and dentists.

Fernandez says for a community to progress, it has to take care of those who are in need.

“We have a mixture of homeless people, but people just in poverty, people that really, really need income, we’re glad we have a resource day to help all those people,” Fernandez said.

This is the second year the Texarkana Homeless Coalition has held a resource day.

