Tailgating restrictions relaxed for NSU home opener

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Although the dry conditions remain an issue in this part of the state, the state fire marshal has relaxed the outdoor cooking restrictions in place for Northwestern State University’s home opener on Saturday, September 16, in Natchitoches.

According to the fire marshal’s office, “Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use. The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited.”

If necessary, fans may seek alternative catering options, including preparing food off-site. For more information on the statewide burn ban, visit here.

The Demons are set to take on Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m.

