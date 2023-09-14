Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

St. Helena Parish officials provide update on school shooting

St. Helena Parish officials along with the St. Helena Parish School District will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena Parish officials along with the St. Helena Parish School District will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph will be joined by other St. Helena Parish leaders to update the community on the school’s response to the tragic events that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Dr. Joseph will update members of the media on the plans to reopen schools, and support available to students, employees, and families, as well as the school district’s response to Tuesday’s shooting.

Vernon Gordon Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday, Sept. 12 and two others were also injured during the shooting.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested the alleged 14-year-old shooter. Officials stated that they would not be releasing the identities of the suspected shooter or the other two people injured.

Law enforcement confirmed they believe the motive in the shooting was bullying.

