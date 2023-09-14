Singalong will be held to honor the late Hank Williams’ 100th birthday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hank Williams’ 100th birthday singalong will be held in front of the historic Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Sunday, Sept. 17. This unique event will honor the life and legacy of Hank Williams Sr., who rose to fame while performing weekly on the Louisiana Hayride radio program in Shreveport. This Sunday would have been Williams’ 100th birthday.

[More about the Louisiana Hayride from the Library of Congress]

On Thursday, Sept. 14, KSLA was joined by Winston Hall, a local entertainer, who spoke about this special upcoming tribute.

